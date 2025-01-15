A 2.5-meter-deep crater formed: the consequences of a missile fall in Lviv region

A house and an outbuilding in the village of Sknyliv were damaged in Lviv region as a result of a morning missile strike by the Russian army. However, there were no casualties, the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged by a rocket in the village of Sknyliv, Zolochiv district. There were no casualties or injuries - wrote Kozitsky.

According to him, a sinkhole with a diameter of 6 by 5 meters and a depth of about 2.5 meters formed next to the house.

All specialized services were sent to the scene.

Previously

It was reported that in Lviv region two critical infrastructure facilities were hit by Russian missiles during a morning missile attack - without casualties, but with damage.