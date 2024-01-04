99% of Ukrainians who left in 2023 returned to Ukraine - analysis

14 million people returned to Ukraine in the first 11 months of 2023, while 14.1 million left the country. Thus, 99% of Ukrainians who left in 2023 returned to Ukraine, according to Opendatabot data, UNN reports.

Details

More than 32 million border crossings were recorded in Ukraine in the first 11 months of 2023. At the same time, the difference between those who left and those who returned to Ukraine is less than 1%: 142 thousand.

This is 15 times less than in the first year of the full-scale war. Thus, in 2022, the difference between those who left Ukraine and those who returned was 2.2 million.

While at the beginning of the year, Ukrainians left more often than they returned, this trend changed in July. The peak of returns in 2023 was in April - +114 thousand citizens and in August - +144 thousand citizens of Ukraine.

