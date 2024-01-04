ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
99% of Ukrainians who left in 2023 returned to Ukraine - analysis

99% of Ukrainians who left in 2023 returned to Ukraine - analysis

Kyiv  •  UNN

14 million people returned to Ukraine in the first 11 months of 2023, while 14.1 million left the country. Thus, 99% of Ukrainians who left in 2023 returned to Ukraine, according to Opendatabot data, UNN reports.

Details

More than 32 million border crossings were recorded in Ukraine in the first 11 months of 2023. At the same time, the difference between those who left and those who returned to Ukraine is less than 1%: 142 thousand.

This is 15 times less than in the first year of the full-scale war. Thus, in 2022, the difference between those who left Ukraine and those who returned was 2.2 million.

While at the beginning of the year, Ukrainians left more often than they returned, this trend changed in July. The peak of returns in 2023 was in April - +114 thousand citizens and in August - +144 thousand citizens of Ukraine.

Strengthened document checks for men: Lubinets appealed to the DPSU because of queues at the border with Ukraine01.01.24, 18:34 • 44111 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society

