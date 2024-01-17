ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

98 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past day, 98 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy launched 4 missile and 29 air strikes, as well as fired 49 times from multiple launch rocket systems. No offensive actions were conducted in certain sectors, and 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops were recorded.

Over the last day, 98 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 29 air strikes, fired 49 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" jawed unit in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in Donetsk region and another 17 attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and north of Hryhorivka, Vesele in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 9 occupants' attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria air defense system in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 15 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, our troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 17 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector Ukrainian defense forces repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand the bridgehead. Over the past day, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 2 enemy control points in one day - General Staff

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

