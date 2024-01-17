98 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 98 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 29 air strikes, fired 49 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" jawed unit in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in Donetsk region and another 17 attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and north of Hryhorivka, Vesele in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 9 occupants' attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria air defense system in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 15 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, our troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 17 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector Ukrainian defense forces repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand the bridgehead. Over the past day, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

