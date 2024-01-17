Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 2 enemy control points in one day - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 1 area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The missile troops struck at the following locations:

1 area of concentration of personnel,

2 control points,

2 enemy ammunition depots.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 23 strikes over the day - General Staff