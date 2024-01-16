Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 23 strikes over the day - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The missile troops were hit:

3 areas of personnel concentration,

8 artillery pieces,

1 air defense system,

2 enemy radar stations.

General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive at Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions