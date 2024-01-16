Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 23 strikes over the day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Joint Forces aviation conducted 23 attacks on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment in 22 directions, as well as on one enemy anti-aircraft missile system.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
The missile troops were hit:
- 3 areas of personnel concentration,
- 8 artillery pieces,
- 1 air defense system,
- 2 enemy radar stations.
General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive at Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions15.01.24, 21:59 • 27792 views