General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive at Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions

56 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian front since the beginning of the week. Russians are actively advancing in the Liman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. The current situation at the front was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an evening summary, UNN reports .

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.mEvening the last day, 86 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 31 air strikes, fired 51 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. According to the General Staff, the occupiers launched an air strike on Vesele in Kharkiv region. They also shelled more than 30 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions with artillery and mortars.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked 12 times near Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk region, and another 18 times near Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Hryhorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Donetsk region. Here, the occupants, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 16 enemy attempts to break through with the support of aviation near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 15 in the areas of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. In this area, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops 11 times under the cover of aviation.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson sector, Russian proxies made one unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian troops' positions over the last day.

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 22 strikes on the positions of the occupiers and one on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

On Monday, Ukrainian missile and artillery units destroyed three artillery vehicles and two enemy electronic warfare systems.