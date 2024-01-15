General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive at Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 62600 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107955 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136947 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175097 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171191 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280975 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178166 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167157 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148811 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103055 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102804 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104805 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 73496 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 46944 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 62471 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248895 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259383 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 33380 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136928 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105982 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105990 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122151 views
General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive at Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions

General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive at Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27793 views

This week, 56 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front, with Russians actively advancing on Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka. Defense forces repelled numerous attacks and damaged enemy positions and equipment.

56 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian front since the beginning of the week. Russians are actively advancing in the Liman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. The current situation at the front was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an evening summary, UNN reports .

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.mEvening the last day, 86 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 31 air strikes, fired 51 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Details

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. According to the General Staff, the occupiers launched an air strike on Vesele in Kharkiv region. They also shelled more than 30 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions with artillery and mortars.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked 12 times near Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk region, and another 18 times near Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Hryhorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Donetsk region. Here, the occupants, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Ground Forces show how the "nightmare vehicle" works on the front line in winter15.01.24, 21:19 • 50369 views

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 16 enemy attempts to break through with the support of aviation near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 15 in the areas of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.  

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. In this area, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops 11 times under the cover of aviation.

Ukrainian troops shoot down enemy missile over Dnipro region15.01.24, 15:56 • 67956 views

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson sector, Russian proxies made one unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian troops' positions over the last day.

Zaluzhnyi and Brown discussed the current situation at the front and agreed on issues of mutual strategic interest15.01.24, 21:46 • 30217 views

Optional

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 22 strikes on the positions of the occupiers and one on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

On Monday, Ukrainian missile and artillery units destroyed three artillery vehicles and two enemy electronic warfare systems.  

Tatiana Salganik

War

