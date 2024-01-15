Ukrainian troops shoot down enemy missile over Dnipro region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military shot down an enemy missile in the sky over Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Earlier, the Air Force warned that the occupiers had launched a missile in the direction of Dnipro.