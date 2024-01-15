Ukrainian troops shoot down enemy missile over Dnipro region

Ukrainian military shot down an enemy missile in the sky over Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Ukrainian troops shoot down an enemy missile in Dniprovsky district. Thank you, Vostok - said the head of the OBA.

Earlier, the Air Force warned that the occupiers had launched a missile in the direction of Dnipro.