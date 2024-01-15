Ground Forces show how the "nightmare vehicle" works on the front line in winter

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 66001 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108233 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137315 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135706 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175280 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171303 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281279 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178172 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167164 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103302 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103066 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105080 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 75274 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 49124 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 66006 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281280 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249082 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234207 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259569 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 34522 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137315 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106095 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106098 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122251 views
Ground Forces show how the "nightmare vehicle" works on the front line in winter

Ground Forces show how the "nightmare vehicle" works on the front line in winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50370 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces and volunteers have developed the Nightmare Machine, a maneuverable, compact multiple launch rocket system designed to deliver precision strikes and support infantry. It is almost invisible to enemy drones and can hit unpredictable enemy targets.

The press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how the Ukrainian development "Nightmaremobile" is being practiced with MLRS on the front line, UNN reports.

Details

The soldiers demonstrated the combat operation of the "Nightmaremobile" multiple launch rocket system in winter.

It is noted that the guides are taken from Russian Grad MLRS and installed on the pickup base.

Optional

 The "Nightmare Vehicle" is a vehicle for precision fire and support of infantry operations. It was created by the 56th Brigade fighters in cooperation with volunteers.

The Nightmare Vehicle is extremely agile and compact, almost invisible to enemy drones, and, with accurate intelligence, capable of striking enemy manpower and equipment. This is not a large and powerful multiple launcher system, but such small vehicles do not allow the enemy to relax for a moment, hitting places where the invaders do not expect it.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologies

