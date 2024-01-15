Ground Forces show how the "nightmare vehicle" works on the front line in winter

The press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how the Ukrainian development "Nightmaremobile" is being practiced with MLRS on the front line, UNN reports.

Details

The soldiers demonstrated the combat operation of the "Nightmaremobile" multiple launch rocket system in winter.

It is noted that the guides are taken from Russian Grad MLRS and installed on the pickup base.

Optional

The "Nightmare Vehicle" is a vehicle for precision fire and support of infantry operations. It was created by the 56th Brigade fighters in cooperation with volunteers.

The Nightmare Vehicle is extremely agile and compact, almost invisible to enemy drones, and, with accurate intelligence, capable of striking enemy manpower and equipment. This is not a large and powerful multiple launcher system, but such small vehicles do not allow the enemy to relax for a moment, hitting places where the invaders do not expect it.