92 out of 142 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

On the night of November 27, Russia launched 142 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Russia launched 142 drones at Ukraine overnight, 92 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 27 (from 18:00 on November 26), the enemy attacked with 142 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 92 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.  42 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at three locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.  

Number of battles on the front line increased by a third in a day: map from the General Staff27.11.25, 08:24 • 472 views

Julia Shramko

