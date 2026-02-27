$43.210.03
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 4042 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16521 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 20230 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 29560 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 46925 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 42772 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 37829 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32379 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52372 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
9 Russian servicemen received suspicions for chemical attacks against the Armed Forces of Ukraine - 14 episodes established

Nine servicemen of the Russian Federation have been notified of suspicion of using prohibited means of warfare against Ukrainian defenders. 14 episodes of the use of RG-Vo and K-51 grenades with the poisonous substance CS have been documented, which led to the poisoning of at least seven servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

9 Russian servicemen received suspicions for chemical attacks against the Armed Forces of Ukraine - 14 episodes established

Law enforcement officers have notified nine servicemen of the 136th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces of suspicion of using prohibited means of warfare against Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, in 2024-2025, the suspects systematically used RG-Vo and K-51 grenades, which contained dangerous chemical substances. Examinations confirmed the presence of the poisonous substance CS (2-chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile), which affects the respiratory tract, causes severe pain and suffocation.

14 facts of the use of such weapons have been documented. As a result of the attacks, at least seven servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered poisoning. Forensic medical examinations established that the injuries show signs of simultaneous exposure to explosive factors and chemical damage.

The investigation established a full vertical of responsibility. The brigade commander made decisions on the use of chemical grenades, the head of the chemical protection service organized their issuance, unit commanders gave orders, and UAV operators dropped ammunition.

Coordination took place through a closed chat in a messenger, where video reports on the use of grenades were sent.

The evidence base also includes captured documents of the occupiers.

"Commander's plan for assault operations" and "Commander's working map." They confirm that the use of chemical agents was part of a planned operation, not an accident.

The Office of the Prosecutor General emphasizes that each заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) and verdict fixes the status of a war criminal and is a basis for international search and sanctions. Legal responsibility for such crimes has no statute of limitations.

In Kherson, law enforcement officers identified individuals involved in the operation of a torture chamber that Russian occupiers set up in 2022 in the basement of a captured building in the city center.

