89 combat engagements took place at the front, the hottest spot is Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of Sunday, July 27, there have been 89 combat engagements on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and one more battle is still ongoing. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 PM on July 27, 2025, writes UNN.

The invaders are striking at areas of settlements bordering the Russian Federation. Artillery shelling hit the settlements of Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv region; Kucherivka, Slavhorod, Uhroidy, Khliborob, Revyakine, Sumy region. - the report says.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy also launched nine air strikes, using 20 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 163 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Fyholivka, Zapadne, and towards Petro-Ivanivka in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried twice to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Bohuslavka area.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked eight times in the areas of Hrekivka and in the directions of Hryhorivka and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Serebryanka, and two more combat engagements near Verkhnokamyanske and Hryhorivka are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops ten times in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Yablunivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 29 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Kotlyne, and in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Novoukrainka, Novopavlivka, Zapovidne, Rodynske. One combat engagement is still ongoing. - stated the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Myrny, and towards the settlement of Temirivka. Three out of four enemy offensive actions were repelled, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders did not conduct active actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the direction of Prydniprovsky. In addition, it dropped guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Lviv.

