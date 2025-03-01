83 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 83 combat engagements took place, with the largest number of attacks registered in the Pokrovsk sector - 21 attempts to break through. The enemy was actively using aviation with UAVs in various parts of the frontline.
There have been 83 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The aggressor continues to exert the most active pressure in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders launched air strikes with UAVs on Okhrimivka, Makarove, Buhayivka and Hranov.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted three offensives near Novoosynove and Zahryzove, and was repulsed.
In the Liman sector, terrorists attacked 10 times near Novove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka and in the direction of Katerynivka.
In the Toretsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Diliyivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked 21 times in the areas of Nova Poltavka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Kotlyarivka, Nadezhdanka, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Ulaklivka. The enemy aircraft struck Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hrodivka, Novopavlivka and Novoukrainka with anti-aircraft gunships.
In the Novopavlivka sector, the aggressor made 8 attempts to break through the defense towards Kostiantynopil and Skudne.
In the Hulyaypillia sector, terrorists attacked three times in the direction of Pryvilne and Charivne.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Pyatikhatky, Nesterianka and Kamianske, Ukrainian troops repelled all four enemy attacks.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the occupation forces conducted one offensive.
General Staff reports on the situation in Novenke area in Sumy region28.02.25, 18:05 • 28419 views