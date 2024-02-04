82-year-old president dies in Namibia

Namibian President Hage Gottfried Heingob, 82, died on February 4 at the age of 82. At the time of his death, he was in the hospital surrounded by his wife and children. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

In January, the Presidential Office announced that Heingob had been diagnosed with cancer.

A government meeting is planned to be held to take appropriate measures. Vice President Nangolo Mbumba is temporarily acting as President of Namibia.

Hage Geingob, born on August 3, 1941, was elected President of Namibia in November 2019. He was previously elected in November 2014.

