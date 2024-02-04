ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

82-year-old president dies in Namibia

Kyiv

Namibian President Hage Gottfried Heingob, 82, died surrounded by his family in a hospital on February 4.

Namibian President Hage Gottfried Heingob, 82, died on February 4 at the age of 82. At the time of his death, he was in the hospital surrounded by his wife and children. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

In January, the Presidential Office announced that Heingob had been diagnosed with cancer.

A government meeting is planned to be held to take appropriate measures. Vice President Nangolo Mbumba is temporarily acting as President of Namibia.

Hage Geingob, born on August 3, 1941, was elected President of Namibia in November 2019. He was previously elected in November 2014.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

