Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Exclusive
Last Prince of Italy dies in Geneva at the age of 86

Last Prince of Italy dies in Geneva at the age of 86

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31239 views

The last prince of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, died in Geneva at the age of 86.

The last prince of Italy, the son of King Umberto II, Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, died in Geneva at the age of 86, the Italian  ANSA agency reported, UNN reports.

Details

On February 12, he would have turned 87.

The Prince of Naples died peacefully surrounded by his family. The place and date of the funeral was promised to be announced later.

In 1943, at the age of six, Vittorio Emanuele left Rome with his mother Maria Jose and lived in exile until 2003. At that time, Silvio Berlusconi's government reversed the decision made after Italy was recognized as a republic in 1946, according to which direct descendants of the Savoyard dynasty were banned from staying in Italy.

After the death of King Umberto II, Vittorio Emanuele was considered the head of the Italian royal dynasty.

Image

AddendumAddendum

In 2006, the prince was imprisoned on charges of corruption and pimping. During the investigation, the police bugged his cell and learned from a conversation between Emanuele and his cellmate that he had managed to avoid punishment for murder. He admitted that in August 1978, while on his yacht, he shot a 19-year-old German man, Dirk Hamer, who was sleeping on the deck of a neighboring ship, with a rifle. Five months later, in a coma, the man died of his wounds in a hospital.

At his trial in 1991, the prince stated that he fired into the air because he had discovered his rubber dinghy missing and decided to wake up the passengers of a neighboring yacht. The prosecutor's office dropped the murder charges and proposed to punish Emanuele for illegal possession of weapons for five and a half years.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
genevaGeneva
italyItaly

