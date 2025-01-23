ukenru
82 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

82 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23501 views

There were 82 combat engagements over the last day, 45 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy is actively attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and conducting air strikes in various frontline areas.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 82. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk sector and is also closely shelling the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

One combat engagement took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Enemy aircraft struck Kozacha Lopan, Turov, Maly Prokhody with precision-guided missiles; Krasny Yar was shelled with unguided aerial missiles.

Our soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders near Dvorichna, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka in the Kupyansk sector, three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Kopanky, one engagement is still pending. Borivska Andriivka was attacked by unguided aerial missiles.

In the Siverskyi sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions twice today, and fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions eight times in the areas of Diliyivka, Krymske and Toretsk, and the fighting is still ongoing. The enemy fired from multiple rocket launchers at Kostyantynivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, the enemy has attacked 45 times since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have already repelled 35 of them, and fierce fighting is ongoing. Ulakly and Oleksiyivka were hit by air strikes.

Three enemy assaults have already been repelled by our defenders in the Novopavlivka sector, and the enemy attacked five times during the day near Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Andriivka, Novopil, Novodarivka and Kostiantynopil, dropping guided bombs.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by invading troops, four clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 24 drones, and fired 275 times at our troops' positions and infrastructure facilities in Russia.

There were no major changes in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

