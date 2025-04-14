82 combat clashes on the front: occupiers launched 86 air strikes and dropped 117 CABs - General Staff

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 12983 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11413 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17084 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26651 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 57790 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55327 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32928 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59353 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106203 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164276 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 12974 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45687 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 57783 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55321 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164273 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19259 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20076 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21794 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23783 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26452 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

82 combat clashes on the front: occupiers launched 86 air strikes and dropped 117 CABs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3668 views

Since the beginning of April 14, 82 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Russian invaders launched 86 air strikes and dropped 117 guided aerial bombs.

82 combat clashes on the front: occupiers launched 86 air strikes and dropped 117 CABs - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on April 14, 82 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian invaders launched 86 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 117 guided air bombs.

In addition, they involved 1114 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out almost five thousand shellings

- specified in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to move forward in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka, where Ukrainian defenders stopped this enemy attack.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka 20 times. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the occupying forces near Verkhnyokamyanske and Ivano-Daryivka, and one more battle is still ongoing.

Trump does not stop the war in Ukraine, he continues it - The Telegraph14.04.25, 00:57 • 3524 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and in the direction of Maiske. One battle is currently ongoing.

Eleven times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Ozaryanivka and Toretsk. All enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has been trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. Our defenders stopped 26 assault actions of the enemy, two battles are ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 350 occupiers were neutralized, 166 of them irrevocably. Two tanks, one artillery system, one MLRS, 34 units of automotive equipment, 14 UAVs, two UAV control points and two ammunition depots were also destroyed. In addition, six guns and seven Russian vehicles were damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders are repelling seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, Lobkove and Mali Shcherbaki. The settlement of Novoandriivka was subjected to air strikes.

Duda: Only Trump can force Russia to stop the war in Ukraine13.04.25, 06:35 • 38053 views

In the Pridneprovsky direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to approach our positions.

In the Kursk direction, 17 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 48 air strikes, dropping 76 guided bombs, and carried out 379 artillery shellings.

In the Kharkiv and Hulyaypil directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Let's remind

According to British intelligence estimates, total Russian losses in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 have reached about 138,000 killed and wounded. In March 2025, daily losses amounted to 1,300 people.

Zelenskyy: Without decisive action, the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders14.04.25, 04:08 • 3902 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79