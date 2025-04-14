82 combat clashes on the front: occupiers launched 86 air strikes and dropped 117 CABs - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on April 14, 82 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian invaders launched 86 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 117 guided air bombs.

In addition, they involved 1114 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out almost five thousand shellings - specified in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to move forward in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka, where Ukrainian defenders stopped this enemy attack.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka 20 times. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the occupying forces near Verkhnyokamyanske and Ivano-Daryivka, and one more battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and in the direction of Maiske. One battle is currently ongoing.

Eleven times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Ozaryanivka and Toretsk. All enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has been trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. Our defenders stopped 26 assault actions of the enemy, two battles are ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 350 occupiers were neutralized, 166 of them irrevocably. Two tanks, one artillery system, one MLRS, 34 units of automotive equipment, 14 UAVs, two UAV control points and two ammunition depots were also destroyed. In addition, six guns and seven Russian vehicles were damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders are repelling seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, Lobkove and Mali Shcherbaki. The settlement of Novoandriivka was subjected to air strikes.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to approach our positions.

In the Kursk direction, 17 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 48 air strikes, dropping 76 guided bombs, and carried out 379 artillery shellings.

In the Kharkiv and Hulyaypil directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Let's remind

According to British intelligence estimates, total Russian losses in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 have reached about 138,000 killed and wounded. In March 2025, daily losses amounted to 1,300 people.

