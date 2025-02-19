ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Up to 80 thousand people without heat and hundreds of houses without electricity after Russian attack on Odesa

Up to 80 thousand people without heat and hundreds of houses without electricity after Russian attack on Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41738 views

As a result of the drone attack, two district boiler houses in Odesa lost power, leaving 489 residential buildings and 36 social facilities without heat. Emergency crews are working to restore the power, and heating stations have been set up in the city.

Almost 80,000 people are left without heat after the enemy attack on Odesa, with a total of about 500 buildings without heat and electricity, the Ministry of Development reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Odesa with drones, leaving about 500 houses without heat and electricity. Two district boiler houses in Odesa were de-energized, leaving some consumers in Kyivskyi district - 489 residential buildings, 14 schools, 13 kindergartens and 9 medical institutions - without heating. In total, almost 80 thousand people are without heat

- the ministry said.

Water supply is currently being provided by generators. Emergency crews are working to restore power supply. "The launch of boiler houses is planned to be completed in the near future," the ministry said.

The city has set up heating stations and "Steadfastness Points" for residents to keep warm and charge their gadgets.

"Due to the lack of electricity and heat, educational institutions are temporarily closed. Children will not be admitted to schools and kindergartens until the situation stabilizes," the agency said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

