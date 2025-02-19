Up to 80 thousand people without heat and hundreds of houses without electricity after Russian attack on Odesa

Almost 80,000 people are left without heat after the enemy attack on Odesa, with a total of about 500 buildings without heat and electricity, the Ministry of Development reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Odesa with drones, leaving about 500 houses without heat and electricity. Two district boiler houses in Odesa were de-energized, leaving some consumers in Kyivskyi district - 489 residential buildings, 14 schools, 13 kindergartens and 9 medical institutions - without heating. In total, almost 80 thousand people are without heat - the ministry said.

Water supply is currently being provided by generators. Emergency crews are working to restore power supply. "The launch of boiler houses is planned to be completed in the near future," the ministry said.

The city has set up heating stations and "Steadfastness Points" for residents to keep warm and charge their gadgets.

"Due to the lack of electricity and heat, educational institutions are temporarily closed. Children will not be admitted to schools and kindergartens until the situation stabilizes," the agency said.

Russian drone attack on Odesa: four injured already, including a child