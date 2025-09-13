80 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff reported on the hottest areas

Since the beginning of the day, 80 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once. Today, the aggressor launched two air strikes, dropped seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 63 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, seven combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, Fyholivka, and towards Khatnye, Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced three times on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Kupyansk and Petropavlivka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, five combat engagements took place today, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the area of the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks today in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance towards Stupochky.

The defense forces have already stopped two out of four enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The aggressor tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 34 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Filii. Our defenders have already repelled 29 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks near the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Ternove, Olhivske, and towards Ivanivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor carried out two futile attacks. Kozatske was subjected to an air strike.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 39 artillery systems in a day - General Staff