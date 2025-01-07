8 million Ukrainians received UAH 1000 through Winter eSupport - Shmyhal

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

8 million Ukrainians received UAH 1000 through Winter eSupport - Shmyhal

8 million Ukrainians received UAH 1000 through Winter eSupport - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27261 views

8 million citizens received UAH 1000 each through the Winter is Support program, with a total of 11 million applications submitted. New support programs for teachers and IDPs are also being launched.

So far, more than 11 million applications for the payment of UAH 1000 have been submitted, and more than 8 million people have already received these funds.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.

We have already received more than 11 million applications for UAH 1000 under the Winter is Support program. More than 8 million Ukrainians have already received this support

- Shmyhal said.

He reminded that the payment of a teacher's supplement will also start in January. Each teacher will receive UAH 1,000 monthly in addition to their salary.

This amount will increase to UAH 2000 in the fall.

In addition, as part of the Winter eSupport, the eBook initiative is in place, which allows young people who turn 18 in 2024 to receive assistance. More than 56 thousand applications have been submitted so far.

Also in January, applications for rental subsidies for internally displaced persons will be accepted.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced the launch of the “Diia-card” , which will unite all existing and future eSupport programs in one place. 

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

