8 million Ukrainians received UAH 1000 through Winter eSupport - Shmyhal

So far, more than 11 million applications for the payment of UAH 1000 have been submitted, and more than 8 million people have already received these funds.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.

We have already received more than 11 million applications for UAH 1000 under the Winter is Support program. More than 8 million Ukrainians have already received this support - Shmyhal said.

He reminded that the payment of a teacher's supplement will also start in January. Each teacher will receive UAH 1,000 monthly in addition to their salary.

This amount will increase to UAH 2000 in the fall.

In addition, as part of the Winter eSupport, the eBook initiative is in place, which allows young people who turn 18 in 2024 to receive assistance. More than 56 thousand applications have been submitted so far.

Also in January, applications for rental subsidies for internally displaced persons will be accepted.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced the launch of the “Diia-card” , which will unite all existing and future eSupport programs in one place.