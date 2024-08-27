8 enemy targets downed at night in Khmelnytskyi, fires started: one wounded

On the territory of Khmelnytsky region, air defense forces shot down 8 enemy targets on the night of August 27. However, the attack resulted in two private houses catching fire. A man was injured. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin, according to UNN.

Last night, during air raids in Khmelnytsky region, our air defense forces shot down 8 enemy targets. All relevant services are working and establishing the places where the wreckage fell - wrote Tyurin.

The head of the RMA said that the attack also caused two private houses to catch fire. A man living in the house was injured.

In addition, as of this morning, power supply has been fully restored in the settlements where it was lost after yesterday's massive attack. However, due to the difficult situation in the power grid, hourly blackout schedules are being applied.

