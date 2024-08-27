For the second night in a row Kyiv region was massively attacked by the enemy: air defense was working, there were fires

For the second night in a row, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles. The air defense system shot down the targets, there were no hits to the infrastructure, no casualties, and the fires from the wreckage were extinguished, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

For the second night in a row, the enemy has been massively attacking Kyiv region with combined attack drones and missiles. The alert has been going on for more than 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There are no casualties. According to operational information, as a result of the falling debris, grass and forest litter caught fire outside of settlements in several communities in the region. The fires have been extinguished - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the attack.

