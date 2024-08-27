For the second night in a row Kyiv region was massively attacked by the enemy: air defense was working, there were fires

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121550 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124721 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203610 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156394 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154345 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189275 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105154 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58116 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69078 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98850 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77749 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203610 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200866 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189275 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215891 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203823 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 1498 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26935 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151015 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150207 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154234 views
For the second night in a row Kyiv region was massively attacked by the enemy: air defense was working, there were fires

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23672 views

For the second night in a row, the enemy has been attacking Kyiv region with drones and missiles. The air defense system shot down the targets, there were no hits to the infrastructure, no casualties, and the fires from the debris were extinguished.

For the second night in a row, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles. The air defense system shot down the targets, there were no hits to the infrastructure, no casualties, and the fires from the wreckage were extinguished, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

For the second night in a row, the enemy has been massively attacking Kyiv region with combined attack drones and missiles. The alert has been going on for more than 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There are no casualties. According to operational information, as a result of the falling debris, grass and forest litter caught fire outside of settlements in several communities in the region. The fires have been extinguished

- Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Air defense was deployed in Rivne region at night, power line damaged due to Russian attack27.08.24, 08:16 • 27032 views

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv region

