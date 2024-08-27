Air defense was deployed in Rivne region at night, power line damaged due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy air target was shot down in Rivne region at night, the debris damaged a power line, but no people were injured, the head of the Rivne RMA, Oleksandr Koval, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Air defense forces worked in Rivne region at night. We managed to shoot down an enemy air target. I thank our soldiers for their work. There were no casualties. During the crash, debris damaged a power line
The relevant services are working on the spot, the RMA chairman noted.