76% of Ukrainians spent more over the past year - survey

Rakuten Viber conducted a survey among Ukrainians to find out whether their spending has increased over the past year and whether they have a habit of planning their expenses. 76% of respondents said that spending had increased. The same number of Ukrainians have a habit of planning expenses, of which 49% have only significant and/or regular expenses, UNN reports.

Details

Rakuten Viber conducted a survey to find out whether Ukrainians' spending has increased in 2024. The team also asked Ukrainians if they have a habit of planning their expenses. About 40 thousand users took part in the survey on the official channel of Rakuten Viber Ukraine - , the statement said.

The survey results showed that 76% of Ukrainians have spent more over the past year. At the same time, 14% of respondents are trying to save money and have reduced spending.

The answers to the question “Have your expenses increased over the past year?” were distributed as follows:

Yes, I spend more - 76%;

I spend less and try to save 14%;

I spend the same amount as before - 10%.

The study also showed that most Ukrainians do plan their expenses.

49% of respondents plan only significant or regular expenses, such as utility bills. 27% of respondents plan all expenses in advance. At the same time, 15% do not see the point in doing so, and another 9% want to start planning but have not yet done so.

Addendum [1

The survey was anonymous and conducted online, n>39,000. The age group of respondents was 34-45 years old, with more than 50% of respondents under the age of 45.

Survey: Ukrainians' attitude to the suspension of USAID project funding