76% of Ukrainians spent more over the past year - survey

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26017 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 89392 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 52666 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111578 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98739 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112228 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116611 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149687 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 51899 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106392 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63128 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24102 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 48982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 89405 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111580 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149688 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140562 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173037 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21028 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 48989 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132972 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134862 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163297 views
76% of Ukrainians spent more over the past year - survey

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24869 views

76% of Ukrainians reported an increase in spending over the past year, according to a survey by Rakuten Viber. The study also showed that the same number of respondents plan their spending, with 49% of them planning only significant and regular spending.

Rakuten Viber conducted a survey among Ukrainians to find out whether their spending has increased over the past year and whether they have a habit of planning their expenses. 76% of respondents said that spending had increased. The same number of Ukrainians  have a habit of planning expenses, of which 49% have only significant and/or regular expenses, UNN reports.

Details

Rakuten Viber conducted a survey to find out whether Ukrainians' spending has increased in 2024. The team also asked Ukrainians if they have a habit of planning their expenses. About 40 thousand users took part in the survey on the official channel of Rakuten Viber Ukraine

- , the statement said.

The survey results showed that 76% of Ukrainians have spent more over the past year. At the same time, 14% of respondents are trying to save money and have reduced spending. 

The answers to the question “Have your expenses increased over the past year?” were distributed as follows:

  • Yes, I spend more - 76%;
  • I spend less and try to save 14%;
  • I spend the same amount as before - 10%.

The study also showed that most Ukrainians do plan their expenses. 

49% of respondents plan only significant or regular expenses, such as utility bills. 27% of respondents plan all expenses in advance. At the same time, 15% do not see the point in doing so, and another 9% want to start planning but have not yet done so.

Addendum [1

The survey was anonymous and conducted online, n>39,000. The age group of respondents was 34-45 years old, with more than 50% of respondents under the age of 45.

Survey: Ukrainians' attitude to the suspension of USAID project funding12.02.25, 13:38 • 101267 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising