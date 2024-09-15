76 attacks in Sumy region: two civilians wounded

During the day, the invaders fired 76 times in Sumy region, injuring two civilians. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Sumy, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Novoslobidska, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhinska, Khotynska, Mykolaivska communities were shelled.

Situation in the communities

Mykolaivska: terrorists struck the CAB (1 explosion).

Khotynske: occupants dropped an unexploded ordnance (4 explosions), two civilians were injured.

Bilopilska: terrorists carried out CAB strikes (4 explosions) and a UAV attack (3 explosions).

Krasnopilska: the enemy conducted artillery shelling (39 explosions), mortar shelling (11 explosions), FPV drone attacks (5 explosions) and UAV attack (4 explosions).

Esmanska: the invaders carried out FPV drone strikes (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (46 explosions).

Druzhbivska: the enemy fired from a mortar launcher (4 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: Russians attacked with mortars (6 explosions), FPV drones (13 explosions) and UAVs (5 explosions).

Seredyno-Budske: the enemy delivered a mortar attack (1 explosion).

Sumy: Russians launched an unexploded ordnance (4 explosions).

Novoslobidske: the enemy fired at the community with a mortar (2 explosions), and attacked with FPV drones (7 explosions).

Shalyhinska: mortar shelling (28 explosions) and an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion).

Yunakivska: strikes by the KAB (2 explosions).

