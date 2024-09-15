76 attacks in Sumy region: two civilians wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112967 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115915 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188537 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148425 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149835 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193234 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112298 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182620 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104942 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 35570 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 35785 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 63075 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 59345 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 36474 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188537 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193234 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182620 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209656 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198114 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147517 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146961 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151238 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142288 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158830 views
76 attacks in Sumy region: two civilians wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21748 views

The occupiers shelled 12 communities in Sumy region using artillery, mortars, UGVs and drones. In Khotyn community, two civilians were injured as a result of an attack with guided aerial bombs.

During the day, the invaders fired 76 times in Sumy region, injuring two civilians. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Sumy, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Novoslobidska, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhinska, Khotynska, Mykolaivska communities were shelled.

Situation in the communities

Mykolaivska: terrorists struck the CAB (1 explosion).

Khotynske: occupants dropped an unexploded ordnance (4 explosions), two civilians were injured.

Bilopilska: terrorists carried out CAB strikes (4 explosions) and a UAV attack (3 explosions).

Krasnopilska: the enemy conducted artillery shelling (39 explosions), mortar shelling (11 explosions), FPV drone attacks (5 explosions) and UAV attack (4 explosions).

Esmanska: the invaders carried out FPV drone strikes (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (46 explosions).

Druzhbivska: the enemy fired from a mortar launcher (4 explosions).

Velykopysarivska:  Russians attacked with mortars (6 explosions), FPV drones (13 explosions) and UAVs (5 explosions).

Seredyno-Budske: the enemy delivered a mortar attack (1 explosion).

Sumy: Russians launched an unexploded ordnance (4 explosions).

Novoslobidske: the enemy fired at the community with a mortar (2 explosions), and attacked with FPV drones (7 explosions).

Shalyhinska: mortar shelling (28 explosions) and an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion).

Yunakivska: strikes by the KAB (2 explosions).

Russians shelled Sumy region 84 times: 2 dead, 9 wounded, including a child14.09.24, 01:00 • 20415 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

