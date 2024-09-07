76 attacks in Sumy region: occupants wound a civilian

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116255 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118771 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193458 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150977 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151369 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195778 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112360 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184818 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105017 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 53741 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 80549 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 76676 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 51752 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 58399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193460 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195780 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211703 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199987 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148647 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148002 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152176 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143162 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159622 views
76 attacks in Sumy region: occupants wound a civilian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55061 views

Enemy troops made 76 attacks in Sumy region, attacking 14 communities with various types of weapons. A local resident was wounded in Hlukhiv community as a result of shelling.

During the day, enemy troops conducted 76 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. As a result of this attack, a civilian was wounded in one of the communities. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

14 communities in Sumy region came under fire, including Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Hlukhivska, Richkivska, Berezivska, Znob-Novhorodska, Mykolaivska, Vorozhbianska and Seredyna-Budska.

In Khotyn, Yunakivska and Mykolaivska communities, the enemy struck with guided aerial bombs (GAB). In addition to UAVs, a kamikaze drone attack was recorded in Bilopilska community. The Hlukhiv community suffered from FPV drone strikes, UAS and MLRS attacks, resulting in the injury of a local resident.

The Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska and Velykopysarivska communities were attacked with mortars, artillery and FPV drones. In Seredyno-Budska community, attacks by a kamikaze drone and other FPV drones were recorded.

One dead and 6 wounded in Sumy region due to Russian strikes, 11 explosions at night due to KABs07.09.24, 13:59 • 37028 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising