76 attacks in Sumy region: occupants wound a civilian

During the day, enemy troops conducted 76 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. As a result of this attack, a civilian was wounded in one of the communities. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

14 communities in Sumy region came under fire, including Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Hlukhivska, Richkivska, Berezivska, Znob-Novhorodska, Mykolaivska, Vorozhbianska and Seredyna-Budska.

In Khotyn, Yunakivska and Mykolaivska communities, the enemy struck with guided aerial bombs (GAB). In addition to UAVs, a kamikaze drone attack was recorded in Bilopilska community. The Hlukhiv community suffered from FPV drone strikes, UAS and MLRS attacks, resulting in the injury of a local resident.

The Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska and Velykopysarivska communities were attacked with mortars, artillery and FPV drones. In Seredyno-Budska community, attacks by a kamikaze drone and other FPV drones were recorded.

