One dead and 6 wounded in Sumy region due to Russian strikes, 11 explosions at night due to KABs

In Sumy region, Russian troops carried out 15 strikes overnight, including with KABs, and 38 explosions were recorded. A 66-year-old woman was killed, 6 people were wounded, there were fires and damage as a result of enemy attacks over the past day, the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the State Emergency Service and the police in Sumy region reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 38 explosions were recorded," reported in the RMA.

As indicated, Myropilska, Boromlyanska, Khotinska, Krasnopilska, Shalyhinska, Berezivska, Seredyna-Budska, Sveska, Velykopysarivska communities were shelled. In particular, the enemy launched KABs in Myropilska (2 explosions), Berezivska (3 explosions), Khotinska (2 explosions), Sveska (2 explosions), Shalyhinska (2 explosions) communities.

Addendum

According to the police of Sumy region, over the past day, the enemy attacked 32 settlements in 4 communities, a total of 210 attacks were recorded. "A 66-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling. Six people were wounded, including two children aged 15 and 16. Enemy shelling damaged 2 apartment buildings, 18 private households, a hospital, a post office, a farm and 1 car, and 3 more private houses caught fire," the police said.

According to the State Emergency Service in Sumy region, on September 6 in the afternoon, the enemy launched massive air strikes on one of the border settlements of Sumy district. As a result of the attack, a house was destroyed, two other houses caught fire, and 15 residential buildings were damaged. The body of a dead woman was unblocked from the rubble. The rescuers eliminated the consequences. They had to simultaneously extinguish fires in both residential buildings and dry vegetation. According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed and six others were injured.

In Shostka district, according to the State Emergency Service, on September 6, firefighters had to extinguish fires in the residential sector twice, which were caused by enemy strikes. The incidents occurred in the afternoon, in one of the settlements located near the Russian border. They managed to save 5 residential buildings, 3 garages and a summer kitchen from the fire.