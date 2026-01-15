74 combat engagements recorded on the front, 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 22 attacks, and four combat engagements are ongoing, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched an air strike, dropping two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 69 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems. Our soldiers repelled one attack by the Russian invaders.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, there were five enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Tykhe, and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Kruhle. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, towards Pishchane and Kurylivka, and was repelled.

In the Lyman direction, five combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the area of the settlements of Zarichne, Novoselivka, and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky. One battle is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, one combat engagement took place in the Siversk area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Vasyukivka, Fedorivka, and towards Pryvillia, Minkivka.

The defense forces stopped nine enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards Novopavlivka and Sofiivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 26 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya, and towards the settlement of Rodynske. Our defenders have already repelled 22 attacks, and four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Vyshneve and towards the settlements of Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled five attacks by enemy units in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka. Four more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on Rizdvyanka, Samiylivka, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements have taken place so far, in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Stepove. The battle is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

