71 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Since the beginning of the day, 71 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline. The occupants continue to focus their efforts on the Pokrovske, Kupyanske, Lyman directions and in Kursk region, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

Details

According to the General Staff, the border towns and villages of our country continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. Today, the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region and Khliborob in Sumy region were affected.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy has made 15 attempts to advance to our positions in the areas of Topoli, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and Lozova since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks, four engagements are ongoing.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops 12 times in the Liman sector near Novoyehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske and in the direction of Novomykhailivka. Four firefights are currently underway. Enemy aircraft attacked Zelenyi Hai with unguided missiles.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled two occupants' attacks. Three firefights are still ongoing. Militant units are active in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance five times in the Toretsk area. Two firefights are currently underway.

The enemy's activity is still ongoing in the Pokrovsk sector. Twenty-two times today, clashes of varying intensity broke out here. Ukrainian troops are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne and Dachne. Eight more firefights are currently underway.

The occupants tried to break through once in the direction of Kostiantynopil in the Novopavlivka sector, but were stopped by our defenders.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders near Novosilka and was repelled.

In the Orikhivsk sector, two battles are taking place in the area of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

In the Kharkiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three invaders' attacks, one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes using nine guided bombs.

