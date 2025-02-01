71 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

ukenru
02:39 PM • 24488 views

11:57 AM • 66490 views

09:54 AM • 102716 views

09:29 AM • 106085 views

09:20 AM • 124021 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102376 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129903 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103551 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116913 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106699 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103233 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 92561 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112586 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107032 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 24498 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 124022 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129903 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162806 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152903 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7262 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107032 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112586 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138612 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140388 views
71 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35586 views

There were 71 combat engagements in the frontline, with the enemy's greatest activity in the Pokrovsk sector - 22 attacks. The occupants are focusing their efforts on the Pokrovske, Kupyanske, Lyman directions and in the Kursk region.

Since the beginning of the day, 71 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline. The occupants continue to focus their efforts on the Pokrovske, Kupyanske, Lyman directions and in Kursk region, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

Details

According to the General Staff, the border towns and villages of our country continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. Today, the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region and Khliborob in Sumy region were affected.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy has made 15 attempts to advance to our positions in the areas of Topoli, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and Lozova since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks, four engagements are ongoing.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops 12 times in the Liman sector near Novoyehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske and in the direction of Novomykhailivka. Four firefights are currently underway. Enemy aircraft attacked Zelenyi Hai with unguided missiles.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled two occupants' attacks. Three firefights are still ongoing. Militant units are active in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance five times in the Toretsk area. Two firefights are currently underway.

The enemy's activity is still ongoing in the Pokrovsk sector. Twenty-two times today, clashes of varying intensity broke out here. Ukrainian troops are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne and Dachne. Eight more firefights are currently underway.

The occupants tried to break through once in the direction of Kostiantynopil in the Novopavlivka sector, but were stopped by our defenders.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders near Novosilka and was repelled.

In the Orikhivsk sector, two battles are taking place in the area of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

In the Kharkiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three invaders' attacks, one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes using nine guided bombs.

Plus 1670 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses31.01.25, 08:23 • 30441 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

