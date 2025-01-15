7 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 37 settlements yesterday, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, 7 people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to Russian aggression, 7 people were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, the city of Kherson and 36 other localities came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 12 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, garages and private cars.

Two Zaporizhzhia employees of the explosive service department of the Main Directorate of the National Police were killed in the line of duty in Kherson region