Two Zaporizhzhia employees of the explosive service department of the Main Directorate of the National Police were killed in the line of duty in Kherson region
Two employees of the explosive service of the Zaporizhzhia regional police were killed while neutralizing a UAV in the Bilozerska community. Police officers Oleksiy Safonov and Ilya Dergilev were fatally injured in the explosion.
In Kherson region , two employees of the explosive service department of the Zaporizhzhia regional policewere killed while performing their duties.
This was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region.
The Zaporizhzhia police force has suffered irreparable losses. During demining operations in one of the villages of the Bilozerska territorial community in Kherson region, two employees of the explosive service department of the Zaporizhzhia regional police - 30-year-old senior police lieutenant Oleksiy Safonov and 36-year-old police lieutenant Ilya Dergilov - were killed
The tragedy occurred today, January 14, in one of the villages of the Bilozerska territorial community in the Kherson region. Both policemen were fatally injured in an explosion when were neutralizing the warhead of an unexploded UAV after another racist drone attack.
The Zaporizhzhia police team expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Eternal memory. Forever in service
Russian troops shelled 34 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. As a result of hostile attacks, 9 people were injured, four of them in the Kherson community.