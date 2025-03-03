7 Ukrainian children returned from occupied territories and the Russian Federation: stories of rescue
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 7 children have been returned from occupied territories and the Russian Federation. Among them are families from Crimea who fled political persecution, and a family from Kherson region whose son sought to obtain a Ukrainian education.
Ukraine has returned seven children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions, Crimea, and the territory of the Russian Federation as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, as informed by UNN.
He spoke about the stories of these families. For instance, a family from the temporarily occupied Crimea dreamed of escaping the occupation. Neither forced passportization nor constant pressure from the occupying authorities made the family abandon their pro-Ukrainian stance.
However, the last straw regarding security was the detention of the head of the family for political views that did not align with the vision of the occupying administration.
Another family - from Kherson region - decided to leave in order to fulfill their son's dream of enrolling in a Ukrainian higher education institution. The parents, living in constant fear, supported their son's desire to obtain a Ukrainian online education remotely.
"However, when the pressure became very strong, they made the decision to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine," Lubinets said.
According to him, another family, a mother with three minor children, having been left without means of existence but holding onto the last hope of returning home, was seeking a way to leave the temporarily occupied Crimea.
"Already, while on the territory of the Russian Federation, the woman found an opportunity to call her mother and inform her that she and her children could not return to Ukraine. Fortunately, they are all here now, in their homeland," the message states.
In February, within the framework of the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative, it was possible to bring home a 21-year-old girl who had lived in the occupied territory for over 10 years. The girl, who grew up under the pressure of propaganda, finally reunited with her family in Ukraine.
