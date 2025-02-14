8 more Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories - Yermak

Another 8 Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories, including children aged 5 to 16. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, eight more Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories. The rescued children are aged 5 to 16 years old - Yermak said.

He noted that the two children had lost their mother and were at risk of being permanently placed in a Russian social institution, but their relatives in Ukraine fought for their return.

The 16-year-old girl was placed in the occupation family center due to difficult family circumstances, but she dreamed of returning to the territory controlled by Ukraine to her father.

