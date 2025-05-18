7 settlements in Kharkiv region attacked: Russian shelling damaged houses and a bakery

Over the past day, 7 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy Russian strikes. Residential buildings, outbuildings, a bakery and a farm were damaged. There were no casualties among the local population.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region last day. In particular, 4 KABs, 2 Shahed-type UAVs and 10 Geran-2 UAVs.

According to Synegubov, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed.

These are the consequences:

in the Kupyansk district, 3 private households, a bakery, an apartment building and structural elements of an unused хозяйственной building were damaged;

in the Izyum district, a power line was damaged;

in the Chuguevsky district, the infrastructure of the farm and the gas distribution unit were damaged.

Also, according to the head of the Regional State Administration, 167 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Volchansk and towards Stroevka. In the Kupyansk direction, an attack by one occupier took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled an assault action by the enemy near Zagryzovo - he noted.

