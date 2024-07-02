7 injured in Kharkiv post office attack are still in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
Seven people, including a child, remain hospitalized after a Russian attack on a post office in Kharkiv on June 30, which left one person dead and 10 injured.
Seven out of 10 people injured in the enemy's attack on Kharkiv on June 30 are in hospitals. The injured 8-month-old boy was sent for outpatient treatment. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
Details
According to Mr. Syniehubov, there are currently 7 injured in hospitals as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv - 6 adults and one child.
The 58-year-old man is in serious condition but stable. He received an explosive wound with damage to his head, torso and left upper limb.
Another 5 adults are in moderate condition.
According to the head of the RMA, the wounded 16-year-old boy is in stable condition with positive dynamics. The eight-month-old baby was discharged for outpatient treatment.
Recall
On June 30, 8 trucks of Nova Poshta were set on fire in the shelling of the FAB-500 in Kharkiv. Three industrial and warehouse buildings and a medical facility were damaged. A man was killed.