7 explosions occurred in Kharkiv today, at least 18 people were wounded - Terekhov

Since the morning, there have been 7 explosions in Kharkiv. 18 people were injured to varying degrees, including, unfortunately, three children. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, told about this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We have had seven explosions since this morning. And all of these explosions occurred in residential areas, in addition to a missile hitting a high-rise building in the very center of Kharkiv. There are a lot of broken windows and a lot of smashed residential buildings, and as for the high-rise building that was hit by the Russian missile, we will have to resettle people from there because there is a lot of destruction. I would like to say that today 18 people have been injured to varying degrees, including, unfortunately, three children - Terekhov said.

He noted that, fortunately, no people were trapped under the rubble as a result of the hit to the high-rise.

The missile hit between the 10th and 11th floor and, fortunately, there was no rubble, but the structure was very seriously damaged - Terekhov added.

According to him, apartment-by-apartment visits are now underway to resettle the residents of the damaged building.

Recall

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes on Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-story building in the city center. Currently , apartment by apartment rounds are being carried out. In addition, the Russians hit the garages on the territory of the residential building, causing fires.