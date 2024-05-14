ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
7 explosions occurred in Kharkiv today, at least 18 people were wounded - Terekhov

7 explosions occurred in Kharkiv today, at least 18 people were wounded - Terekhov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97495 views

Seven explosions occurred in Kharkiv, injuring 18 people, including three children, with a rocket hitting a high-rise building in the city center.

Since the morning, there have been 7 explosions in Kharkiv. 18 people were injured to varying degrees, including, unfortunately, three children. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, told about this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We have had seven explosions since this morning. And all of these explosions occurred in residential areas, in addition to a missile hitting a high-rise building in the very center of Kharkiv. There are a lot of broken windows and a lot of smashed residential buildings, and as for the high-rise building that was hit by the Russian missile, we will have to resettle people from there because there is a lot of destruction. I would like to say that today 18 people have been injured to varying degrees, including, unfortunately, three children

- Terekhov said. 

He noted that, fortunately, no people were trapped under the rubble as a result of the hit to the high-rise.

The missile hit between the 10th and 11th floor and, fortunately, there was no rubble, but the structure was very seriously damaged

- Terekhov added.

According to him, apartment-by-apartment visits are now underway to resettle the residents of the damaged building.

Recall

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes on Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-story building in the city center. Currently , apartment by apartment rounds are being carried out. In addition, the Russians hit the garages on the territory of the residential building, causing fires.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

