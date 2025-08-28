67% of Americans are pessimistic about the prospect of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - poll

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 9356 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 18257 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 61041 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 33958 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 48210 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 90780 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 110464 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 98937 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 114498 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 82799 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.1m/s
54%
752mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 77922 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 155312 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der LeyenAugust 28, 10:55 AM • 67535 views
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18Photo11:55 AM • 18158 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 30125 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 9354 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 30582 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 61029 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 174167 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 176437 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 113722 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 144495 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 145707 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 138373 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 169606 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system
Buk air defense system
COVID-19

67% of Americans are pessimistic about the prospect of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

A Gallup poll showed that 67% of Americans are pessimistic about the prospects of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Only 31% are optimistic about this possibility.

67% of Americans are pessimistic about the prospect of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - poll

Two-thirds of Americans are pessimistic about the prospect of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the aggressor state Russia to end the full-scale war. These are the results of a survey conducted by the consulting firm Gallup, writes UNN.

Details

Among all respondents, only 31% are optimistic about the possibility of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. At the same time, 67% are pessimistic. Among them - 22% "very pessimistic" and 45% "somewhat pessimistic").

The fewest skeptics regarding a peace agreement are among Republican Party voters, but even there they constitute a majority (57% as opposed to 42% who are optimistic).

Also, according to the survey, Americans are concerned about the fairness of the terms of any negotiated settlement, as well as the prospect of the Russian Federation adhering to such a settlement.

37% of adult Americans are very concerned, and 36% are somewhat concerned that a peace agreement will be too favorable to Russia, while 57% are very concerned, and 30% are somewhat concerned that Russia will violate the terms of any agreement reached to end the war

- the publication states.

In contrast, only 21% of Americans are concerned that a peace agreement will be too favorable to Ukraine and only 29% – that Ukraine will violate the terms of such an agreement.

The survey was conducted from August 1-15 – before the summit of US and Russian leaders in Alaska.

Addition

During the last survey in Germany, more than half of the citizens of that country stated that Ukraine should cede its territories to achieve peace in the war with Russia. This position is most supported by voters of the right-wing populist AfD party.

40% of Americans approve of Donald Trump's actions, while 56% disapprove. The highest support is among people aged 65+, the lowest – among 18-29 year olds.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Republican Party (United States)
Donald Trump
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv