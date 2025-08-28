67% of Americans are pessimistic about the prospect of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - poll

Two-thirds of Americans are pessimistic about the prospect of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the aggressor state Russia to end the full-scale war. These are the results of a survey conducted by the consulting firm Gallup, writes UNN.

Details

Among all respondents, only 31% are optimistic about the possibility of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. At the same time, 67% are pessimistic. Among them - 22% "very pessimistic" and 45% "somewhat pessimistic").

The fewest skeptics regarding a peace agreement are among Republican Party voters, but even there they constitute a majority (57% as opposed to 42% who are optimistic).

Also, according to the survey, Americans are concerned about the fairness of the terms of any negotiated settlement, as well as the prospect of the Russian Federation adhering to such a settlement.

37% of adult Americans are very concerned, and 36% are somewhat concerned that a peace agreement will be too favorable to Russia, while 57% are very concerned, and 30% are somewhat concerned that Russia will violate the terms of any agreement reached to end the war - the publication states.

In contrast, only 21% of Americans are concerned that a peace agreement will be too favorable to Ukraine and only 29% – that Ukraine will violate the terms of such an agreement.

The survey was conducted from August 1-15 – before the summit of US and Russian leaders in Alaska.

Addition

During the last survey in Germany, more than half of the citizens of that country stated that Ukraine should cede its territories to achieve peace in the war with Russia. This position is most supported by voters of the right-wing populist AfD party.

40% of Americans approve of Donald Trump's actions, while 56% disapprove. The highest support is among people aged 65+, the lowest – among 18-29 year olds.