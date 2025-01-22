ukenru
67 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants are most active in the Pokrovsk sector

67 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants are most active in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36571 views

There were 67 combat engagements in the frontline, including 44 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy actively attacked in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk and other sectors, but most of the attacks were repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupants are most active in the Pokrovsk sector, with 44 attacks recorded, UNN reports citing a General Staff report.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted four assault attacks near Lozova, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka. Two firefights are ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Novosergiyivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmynove and in the direction of Serebryansky forest. Only one firefight remained incomplete.

Defense forces repelled two Russian attacks near Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with guided bombs on the village of Bondarne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked eight times in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 44 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Pershe Travnia, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 41 attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the aggressor attacked five times near the localities of Kostiantynopil and Vremivka. Four engagements were completed, and one is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled three attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, and three more are ongoing. The enemy made about 200 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv, Siverskyi, Orikhivskyi and Hulyaypillia directions, the General Staff added.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other frontlines.

General Staff confirms the second in a week strike on the Russian oil depot “Likinskaya” and aircraft plant in Smolensk region21.01.25, 11:10 • 35223 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

