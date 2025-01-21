ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
General Staff confirms the second in a week strike on the Russian oil depot “Likinskaya” and aircraft plant in Smolensk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

The General Staff confirmed the successful strikes on the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region and the Smolensk Aviation Plant. The command post of the 29th army of the Russian Federation in Volnovakha was also hit.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage for the second time in a week to the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia and the infrastructure of the Smolensk Aviation Plant in the Smolensk region of Russia, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrainian defense forces hit a number of important occupants' targets," the statement said.

"For the second time in a week, drones of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia. This time it happened on the night of January 21," the General Staff said.

As a result of the strike, which was reportedly "carried out in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," "tanks with fuel and lubricants, which the occupiers use to supply Russian troops, are on fire," the General Staff noted. The company reportedly belongs to one of Russia's largest state corporations, Rosneft.

"In addition, the Defense Forces, in particular the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hit the infrastructure of the Smolensk Aviation Plant in the Smolensk region of Russia, where combat aircraft are modernized and manufactured. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the aircraft plant," the General Staff said.

It is also stated that the Russian occupation army's command centers continue to be hit. "In particular, the command post of the 29th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Volnovakha in Donetsk region was struck. There is information about explosions and smoke in the area of the target," the statement said.

The results of the strikes are being clarified.

"Targeted and systematic combat work to enhance the effect of sanctions pressure on important targets of the Russian invaders will continue until the end of Russia's armed aggression against our country. We are destroying the enemy, its equipment and military infrastructure," the General Staff emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising