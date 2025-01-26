67 attacks in Sumy region: occupants use kamikaze drones and bombs

The border communities of Sumy region have been subjected to intense attacks by the occupiers, 67 attacks were recorded, which caused 99 explosions. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The most affected communities:

- Okhtyrka community: enemy troops used a kamikaze drone to strike, damaging a two-story residential building.

- Krasnopilska community: a private house was damaged as a result of mortar shelling, artillery strikes and drone attacks. A total of 20 explosions were recorded.

- Myropilska community: two cars were damaged by MLRS shelling, drone strikes and mine drops. A total of 13 explosions.

- Seredyna Budka community: one civilian was injured as a result of kamikaze drone and explosive device attacks.

- Bilopilska community: use of mortars, FPV drones and explosive devices caused 7 explosions.

- Yunakivska community: aerial bombs and artillery strikes caused 4 explosions.

- Velykopysarivska community: 34 explosions as a result of mortar shelling, FPV drone attacks and explosives dropped.

- Esman community: 2 explosions from dropped mines were recorded.

- Khotyn community: the invaders used two KAB bombs

