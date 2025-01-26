67 attacks in Sumy region: occupants use kamikaze drones and bombs

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82775 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99240 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107803 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110720 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103688 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

67 attacks in Sumy region: occupants use kamikaze drones and bombs

67 attacks in Sumy region: occupants use kamikaze drones and bombs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34382 views

Hostile forces fired 67 times at the border communities of Sumy region, causing 99 explosions. Residential buildings and cars were damaged, and one civilian was injured.

The border communities of Sumy region have been subjected to intense attacks by the  occupiers, 67 attacks were recorded, which caused 99 explosions. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The most affected communities:

- Okhtyrka community: enemy troops used a kamikaze drone to strike, damaging a two-story residential building. 

- Krasnopilska community: a private house was damaged as a result of mortar shelling, artillery strikes and drone attacks. A total of 20 explosions were recorded. 

- Myropilska community: two cars were damaged by MLRS shelling, drone strikes and mine drops. A total of 13 explosions. 

- Seredyna Budka community: one civilian was injured as a result of kamikaze drone and explosive device attacks. 

- Bilopilska community: use of mortars, FPV drones and explosive devices caused 7 explosions. 

- Yunakivska community: aerial bombs and artillery strikes caused 4 explosions. 

- Velykopysarivska community: 34 explosions as a result of mortar shelling, FPV drone attacks and explosives dropped. 

- Esman community: 2 explosions from dropped mines were recorded. 

- Khotyn community: the invaders used two KAB bombs 

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher

