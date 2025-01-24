Russians attack civilian cars with drones in Sumy region: 3 injured

In Sumy region, Russian troops attacked two civilian cars with FPV drones today, injuring three people, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 24, during the day, the occupiers attacked, according to preliminary data, two vehicles with civilians in the Miropilska community of Sumy district with FPV drones.

"As a result of the enemy attack, which occurred around 10:45, the driver of the car was wounded. Around 13:45, the occupiers attacked another vehicle with a drone, wounding two civilian men," the prosecutor's office said.

Two vehicles were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes is underway.

Addendum

According to the Sumy RMA, at night, Russians fired twice at the Krasnopil community in the region. Five explosions were recorded: 4 explosions from mortars and an explosive device dropped from a UAV.