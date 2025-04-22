64 Years of Chess for a Million for Children: New Guinness Record Set

A new world record has been set in Times Square, New York - a chess marathon lasting 64 hours. This was reported by the International Chess Federation in X, writes UNN.

"64 hours of chess! Guinness World Record. The longest chess marathon was achieved by Tunde Onakoya and Shawn Martinez in Times Square, New York, USA, from April 17 to 20, 2025," the statement said.

The event has officially entered the Guinness Book of Records as the longest chess game in the world.

"This is a love letter to the forgotten. A dream unfolding in real time. We are raising $1,000,000 to build a free school for homeless children - a home for learning, healing and a second chance," said Tunde Onakoya.

