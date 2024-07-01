6 people wounded in Donetsk region as Russians drop bomb on private sector
Kyiv • UNN
6 people, including a child, were injured when Russian troops dropped a bomb on the private sector of Tsukurino village in Donetsk region.
Occupants dropped an air bomb on the private sector of Tsukuryno in Donetsk region - an investigation has been launched into the injury of 6 people, including a child. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .
Details
It is mentioned that on June 30, 2024, at 22:25, the Russian army dropped an air bomb on the town of Tsukurino. The shell of the Russian troops hit the private sector. Previously, the enemy struck with a FAB-500.
As a result of the attack, a 51-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were injured. Also, 4 local residents aged 47 to 74 were injured. The victims were diagnosed with bruises and shrapnel wounds.
In addition, 21 households and cars were damaged by the munitions.
Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
