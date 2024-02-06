6 Kurdish-led militants are killed in a drone attack on a US base in Syria

A drone attack on the largest US military base in Syria killed 6 Kurdish-led militants. This was reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

A drone attack on America's largest military base in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zour in Syria killed at least six Kurdish-led allied fighters.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported that their commando academy in the al-Omar oil field was shelled on Monday morning.

The SDF accused Iranian-backed militants of launching a drone from a neighboring area controlled by Syrian government forces.

A militia group, also backed by Iran, said they attacked the base on Sunday.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties among U.S. troops deployed in Syria to fight the Islamic State (IS) group.

The SDF, which controls a large part of northeastern Syria with the support of the US-led global coalition, condemned the attack and expressed their "right to respond appropriately.