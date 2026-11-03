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58 signatures, shared donors, and million-hryvnia grants: who is really calling for the adoption of the Anti-Corruption Strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Researchers examined the signatories of the October 27 statement in which civil society organizations called on parliament to adopt draft law No. 15230-d without amendments.

58 signatures, shared donors, and million-hryvnia grants: who is really calling for the adoption of the Anti-Corruption Strategy
Illustrative photo

Behind the high-profile statement by 58 signatories calling on the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026–2030, there turned out to be interconnected civil society organizations, common sources of funding, and even entities whose representatives took part in drafting the document itself. This is stated in a joint study by the NGO "Legal State" and the civil initiative "Stop Parasite" (Grant Watch Ukraine), published on the "Anti-Raider" website on November 2, reports UNN, citing UNIAN.

The researchers examined the signatories to the October 27 statement, in which civil society organizations called on parliament to adopt Draft Law No. 15230-d without amendments.

It turned out that 58 signatures do not represent 58 independent civil society organizations.

According to an examination of state registries, only 52 registered nonprofit legal entities stand behind the list. Some organizations appeared twice, while some signatories share directors or founders.

According to the study, 41 signatory organizations declared a combined income of approximately UAH 791 million for 2025. At the same time, UAH 568 million, or 72% of the stated amount, was accounted for by just ten organizations.

Those with the largest incomes included DiXi Group (UAH 100.8 million), Transparency International Ukraine (UAH 88.4 million), the Center for Economic Strategy (UAH 67.6 million), DEJURE (UAH 53.4 million), and the Anti-Corruption Action Center (UAH 51.5 million).

The authors of the study also identified numerous connections among the signatories through shared founders, directors, and grant projects. According to their calculations, these connections unite 23 participants in the statement into a single network.

In the view of the study's authors, a situation arises in which the same organizations participate in shaping state policy, receive international funding, and subsequently issue public demands for its approval.

The researchers also drew attention to the Public Council under the NACP, which appears among the signatories. According to the data they published, the council's current composition has been operating since June 2020, although the law provides for a two-year term of office.

The full study, including a list of the signatories and data on their founders, directors, income, and donors, has been published on the "Anti-Raider" website.

Lilia Podolyak

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