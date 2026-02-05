56 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is active in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, 56 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Klyusy, Hrinivka of Chernihiv region; Rohizne, Iskriskivshchyna, Kucherivka, Kysla Dubyna, Studenok, Myshutine of Sumy region - the summary says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy made one attempt to attack, 43 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kupyansk, the combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders in the areas of Drobysheve, Zarichne, and towards Stavky, Dibrova. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried twice to advance to the positions of our troops towards Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 21 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filya and towards Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novy Donbas. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 15 attacks.

Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the area of Zlahoda and towards Oleksandhrad. One combat engagement is currently ongoing. Zelenaya Dolyna, Levadne, Orly were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Pryluky. One combat engagement is still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Barvinivka, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Hirke, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General Staff