502 business ideas of the "Do Your Own" competition will be evaluated by entrepreneurs, chef, business coach and military personnel

502 applications from 15 regions of Ukraine will compete for victory in the business idea competition "Do Your Own" from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation this year, UNN reports.

In particular:

186 projects are aimed at developing veteran business;

123 — to start their own business;

325 — to scale up existing business;

30 — to change the direction of activity;

24 — these are relocated businesses.

Among the most popular areas, the organizers note craft production, educational services, the agricultural sector and local services.

According to Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, this year the "Do Your Own" competition is not only about financing small businesses, but also about improving the professional level of entrepreneurs. Within the project, participants completed the mandatory course "Entrepreneur's Path", developed with the participation of the Foundation's partners, including the strategic partner of MHP and the State Employment Service. The program included a series of short lectures on business planning, project management, marketing, leadership and attracting additional resources.

Oleksandr Pakholyuk: "It is important that all project participants realize the value of learning and development for themselves, because today it is critically important for business not to stop, but to move forward. So it is education that broadens horizons and provides more opportunities for development."

The "Do Your Own" business idea competition started in early 2022. Over three seasons, more than 250 entrepreneurs from 13 regions of Ukraine received grant support in the amount of up to UAH 100,000. In 2025, another 80 projects will be added to the list of winners.

Who will evaluate business ideas

The "Do Your Own" competition committee includes entrepreneurs, military personnel, business trainers and chefs:

Alik Mkrtychyan is a famous chef, creative director of the culinary direction of MHP and popularizer of Ukrainian gastronomy. He was born and raised in Tbilisi, Georgia. After moving to Ukraine, Alik received a degree in banking. However, his passion for cooking prompted him to radically change his professional path. Alik gained wide popularity thanks to his participation in the culinary show "MasterChef. Professionals", where he proved himself as a talented and charismatic chef:

"I admire the resilience and believe in our entrepreneurs, I want Ukrainian business and economy to develop steadily. As an expert, I always look for an idea, heart and perspective in a product. Therefore, I will pay attention to whether the product or business that the competition participants will offer has benefits for people and potential for scaling. I am sure that business is a path for brave people who are not afraid to change the world, and we will choose such people among our participants."

Artem Belenkov is the chief of staff of the 412th separate regiment of unmanned systems of the SBU, a volunteer since 2022. He served in the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura". He participated in the fighting in the Bakhmut direction; after that he served in the office of the commander-in-chief. In the 412 Nemesis unit almost from the beginning of its foundation. Co-founder of Smart Farming, VkursiAgro companies:

"For many companies, the crisis creates restrictions. However, small business is the most flexible element of any sector, and therefore can quickly respond to changes. Therefore, for small business, the crisis can become a window of opportunity. At this time, it is important to analyze the niche in which the business is located, the infrastructure of capabilities or uniqueness. Accordingly, to understand the prospects of this niche, taking into account the development of technology and economy. As a result, this will give impetus to scaling or changing the business model."

Maryna Tokareva – business trainer, business mentor of "Vidvazhna" accelerators from Diya.Business in Bucha and VISA, founder and lecturer of Format University, head of the FORMAT consulting project, opened/supported more than 60+ fitness projects, presenter, lecturer and speaker at conferences:

"Opening your own business is not just doing what you love and know how to do. Having your own business is a combination of a great product that the target audience needs, sales and promotion skills, and the ability to convey value to the client. An entrepreneur no longer just needs to have a quality product or service. He must have a helicopter view: a global vision of the market and an understanding of how to promote his product. Today, entrepreneurship in Ukraine requires skills in strategy development, building a strong team, finding partnerships, financial analytics, and finding marketing solutions."

Anton Ruban is a Ukrainian entrepreneur from Zaporizhzhia, who has been in business for over 15 years. Co-owner of the "34th Degree" group of companies, which includes three successful businesses: Extreme Pride, Best Way Foods and Spell. At the beginning of the full-scale war, he voluntarily joined the ranks of defenders, participated in the battles for Kyiv. Currently, he is a serviceman of the National Guard in the Charter:

"In difficult times, the business that managed to unite the right people around itself survives. My partners and I always say: first "who to do with", then "what to do" — this is the foundation of any business. In crisis conditions, the team is your main support, a source of ideas, solutions and energy. Cohesion, trust and shared responsibility allow you to quickly adapt to changes and keep pace. Business is not only about the product, but also about the people who create it, the culture in which people work. If there are reliable partners nearby, even the most difficult challenges become solvable. Therefore, invest in people as much as in technology or marketing."

What awaits the winners

The winners will be announced on May 27. For the owners of the best projects, the organizers have prepared an additional training module that will help deepen knowledge in the relevant business area.