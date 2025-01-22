5 wounded in Sumy region due to Russian attacks, including a child

Five people were wounded, including one child, in Sumy region due to shelling by Russian troops over the past day, the regional police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

Russians fired at 64 localities in the region yesterday, as indicated. A total of 296 attacks were recorded using various types of weapons, including the enemy's use of guided aerial bombs and drones.

Four people and a five-year-old child were injured as a result of enemy shelling. 25 private houses and a business premises were damaged - the police said.

According to the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Seven explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska and Sveska communities were shelled.

Today, on January 22, in the sky over Sumy region, air defense units shot down 14 enemy Shaheds, the RMA said.

