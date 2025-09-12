5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend

Space battles, harsh deserts, sea voyages, and unexpected wonders - all for connoisseurs of captivating cinema. UNN offers a selection of adventure series that you can watch.

The Mandalorian (2019)

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, it seemed that the era of darkness had ended. But in the distant reaches of the galaxy, chaos still reigns, and its own laws apply. The plot takes us back to the times before the emergence of the First Order, when the new order had not yet managed to solidify. At the center of the story is a lone Mandalorian, a bounty hunter. He takes on dangerous tasks, surviving among hostile worlds. In these wild lands, the authority of the New Republic is barely felt, and every step can be fatal. His path is a combination of risk, honor, and survival.

• Genre: adventure, science fiction;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa;

• Cast: Pedro Pascal, Omid Abtahi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte.

Into the Badlands (2015-2019)

Seven barons rule a vast desert, and their power is protected by elite warrior-assassins. Sunny is one of the strongest among them, commander-in-chief and advisor to the most powerful baron. But everything changes when he saves a young boy who possesses a dangerous secret. A hunt is declared for him, and the reward for his capture is extremely high. Sunny decides to flee with the boy to find a new path. Their journey through the desert will be a test of honor, strength, and the search for the true meaning of life.

• Genre: drama, adventure;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Paco Cabezas, David Dobkin, Guy Ferland;

• Cast: Daniel Wu, Orla Brady, Sarah Bolger, Aramis Knight, Oliver Stark, Marton Csokas, Stephen Lang, Nick Frost.

Nautilus (2024)

A young heir, known as Nemo, loses everything and finds himself imprisoned. He is forced to work on creating a unique submarine. But during testing, he dares to escape with other prisoners. Although the team knows nothing about seafaring, Nemo gradually turns them into real sailors. The owners of the vessel seek to reclaim the "Nautilus" and pursue the fugitives with all their might. But Nemo has already become a captain and is preparing an unexpected retaliation for his enemies. His goal is not only freedom but also revenge for all the suffering.

• Genre: drama, action, adventure;

• Country: United Kingdom;

• Directors: Michael Matthews, Ben C. Lucas, Isabelle Sieb;

• Cast: Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Celine Menville, Luke Arnold, Jacob Collins-Levy, Kayden Price, Benedict Hardie, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai.

SEE (2019-2022)

In a world where people have lost their sight, they have learned to survive in other ways. Baba Voss, a tribal chief and fearless warrior, faces a new challenge. Twins are born into his family who can see the world with their own eyes. This discovery becomes a real shock for the tribes and threatens the fragile balance. For some, the children are a dangerous threat; for others, they are a hope for a new future. From now on, the family becomes a target of persecution, and Voss must fight for their lives.

• Genre: drama, fantasy, adventure;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Francis Lawrence, Steven Serjik, Fred Toye, Anders Engström;

• Cast: Alfre Woodard, Josh Blacker, Nesta Cooper, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe.

Halo (2022-2024)

26th century. Humanity is fighting a fierce war with a religious alliance of alien races and is gradually losing strength. The only hope is the SPARTAN-II project, which creates superhuman warriors to fight the enemy. But when the enemies destroy a planet along with most of the Spartans, only the ship "Pillar of Autumn" survives. On board is John-117, the only survivor. He is destined to change the course of the war. Fate leads him to the mysterious ring world of aliens - Halo, which hides dangerous secrets.

• Genre: adventure, thrillers, science fiction;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Otto Bathurst, Jonathan Liebesman;

• Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Jen Taylor.