5 more types of electronic reports for the military have been added to the Army+ app
Kyiv • UNN
The Army+ app has added 5 new types of electronic reports for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These include a Form 5 certificate, reports for leaving the garrison, for treatment, financial assistance, and leave after captivity.
Details
We continue to digitize our processes by developing Army+ so that every serviceman receives services from the state simply, conveniently and without unnecessary hassle.
In particular, 5 new electronic reports are now available in the 2.0 update of the Army+ app:
- The Form 5 Certificate of Military Service is one of the most popular reports required to obtain state-guaranteed benefits or rights for military personnel and their families.
- A report on leaving the garrison, which will make it easier for our defenders to leave the garrison to solve personal issues or rest.
- To be released from duty for health reasons in case of medical treatment.
- For the payment of a one-time financial assistance after the conclusion of the first contract for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- And an application for leave after release from captivity, if the serviceman decides to continue serving in the Armed Forces.
In addition, the app has expanded the functionality of submitting reports. Specifically, the initiator now has the ability to withdraw a submitted report, and the commander can check the previous approver of the request.
Recall
The Army+ app has launched an online learning service with verified materials on military affairs. Courses on general training, field life, and unmanned systems are available, and new areas are planned to be added.