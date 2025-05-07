47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from the signing of the Minerals Agreement - preliminary results of a KIIS survey

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7234 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12229 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 23310 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 30309 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 36283 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 81690 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 122182 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 84812 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 77341 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 79852 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
3m/s
53%
748 mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 47915 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 40865 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 40638 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 38857 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 16487 views
Publications

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 7234 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 12229 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 39223 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 75753 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 94777 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 44649 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 95036 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 92426 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 104039 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 51881 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from the signing of the Minerals Agreement - preliminary results of a KIIS survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4090 views

Almost half of Ukrainians have a positive assessment of the Minerals Agreement between Ukraine and the United States. About 22% have negative expectations, and 19% believe that it will not have any impact.

47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from the signing of the Minerals Agreement - preliminary results of a KIIS survey

On April 30, an Agreement was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction. About half of Ukrainians have rather positive expectations from its signing, about a quarter have negative expectations, and 19% do not expect it to affect Ukraine in any way.

This was reported by the executive director of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the survey began on May 2 and its results are preliminary at this stage. Respondents were asked the question:

How do you think the Agreement on Minerals, which Ukraine signed with the United States, will affect Ukraine?

The answer options offered were - "rather positive", "rather negative", "will not affect in any way".

Thus, as of the beginning of May 2025, 47% of Ukrainians had rather positive expectations from the signing of the Agreement.

About rather negative consequences are talking 22%, and another 19% answered that the signing of the Agreement will not affect Ukraine in any way. The remaining 12% could not decide on such an opinion.

At the same time, residents of the East (33%) and West of Ukraine (43%) account for slightly less "positive expectations." The share of those who have "negative expectations" in these regions does not exceed a quarter. 

The next question was about trust in individual Ukrainian public figures. "This will be the subject of our publication in the second half of May, so we can see how the Agreement on Minerals is perceived by those who trust a certain person," the press release says. Most of those who have "positive expectations" from the Agreement (56%) trust Serhiy Prytula. 52% of Ukrainians who have hopes for the Agreement trust Razumkov Dmytro and only 26% of those who have a positive attitude to the signing of the agreement (26%) trust Yuriy Boyko. 

The survey results show that Ukrainians currently have mostly positive expectations from the Agreement on Minerals and a minority has negative expectations. Moreover, we also see that among those who trust famous public figures, in particular leaders of the political opposition, positive expectations from the Agreement also prevail

- noted in KIIS.

Additionally

KIIS started a pre-planned own survey on May 2 by telephone interviews using an all-Ukrainian sample of adult citizens living in the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine). At the last moment, a question about the perception of the consequences of this Agreement was added to the survey. The field stage of the survey is scheduled to last until mid-May 2025. As of May 6, 561 interviews were conducted.

This number is sufficient to understand the preliminary results, taking into account the margin of error, which is 5.4% with a confidence probability of 95% and a design effect of 1.3, and in our experience, the final results will not differ significantly

- KIIS notes.

"The reason for publishing the preliminary results was information about a possible vote on May 8 in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of this Agreement.

Given the individual discussions that arise around the Agreement, we decided to publish the preliminary results (which may be useful for participants in discussions and legislators if they want to understand public sentiment on this issue and take it into account when making decisions)

- the message reads.

Most Americans and Europeans believe that a third world war is likely within 5-10 years - The Guardian 06.05.25, 14:44 • 5474 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Yuriy Boyko
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$62.71
Bitcoin
$97,024.90
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.95
Золото
$3,390.59
Ethereum
$1,844.04