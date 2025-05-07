47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from the signing of the Minerals Agreement - preliminary results of a KIIS survey

On April 30, an Agreement was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction. About half of Ukrainians have rather positive expectations from its signing, about a quarter have negative expectations, and 19% do not expect it to affect Ukraine in any way.

This was reported by the executive director of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the survey began on May 2 and its results are preliminary at this stage. Respondents were asked the question:

How do you think the Agreement on Minerals, which Ukraine signed with the United States, will affect Ukraine?

The answer options offered were - "rather positive", "rather negative", "will not affect in any way".

Thus, as of the beginning of May 2025, 47% of Ukrainians had rather positive expectations from the signing of the Agreement.

About rather negative consequences are talking 22%, and another 19% answered that the signing of the Agreement will not affect Ukraine in any way. The remaining 12% could not decide on such an opinion.

At the same time, residents of the East (33%) and West of Ukraine (43%) account for slightly less "positive expectations." The share of those who have "negative expectations" in these regions does not exceed a quarter.

The next question was about trust in individual Ukrainian public figures. "This will be the subject of our publication in the second half of May, so we can see how the Agreement on Minerals is perceived by those who trust a certain person," the press release says. Most of those who have "positive expectations" from the Agreement (56%) trust Serhiy Prytula. 52% of Ukrainians who have hopes for the Agreement trust Razumkov Dmytro and only 26% of those who have a positive attitude to the signing of the agreement (26%) trust Yuriy Boyko.

The survey results show that Ukrainians currently have mostly positive expectations from the Agreement on Minerals and a minority has negative expectations. Moreover, we also see that among those who trust famous public figures, in particular leaders of the political opposition, positive expectations from the Agreement also prevail - noted in KIIS.

Additionally

KIIS started a pre-planned own survey on May 2 by telephone interviews using an all-Ukrainian sample of adult citizens living in the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine). At the last moment, a question about the perception of the consequences of this Agreement was added to the survey. The field stage of the survey is scheduled to last until mid-May 2025. As of May 6, 561 interviews were conducted.

This number is sufficient to understand the preliminary results, taking into account the margin of error, which is 5.4% with a confidence probability of 95% and a design effect of 1.3, and in our experience, the final results will not differ significantly - KIIS notes.

"The reason for publishing the preliminary results was information about a possible vote on May 8 in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of this Agreement.

Given the individual discussions that arise around the Agreement, we decided to publish the preliminary results (which may be useful for participants in discussions and legislators if they want to understand public sentiment on this issue and take it into account when making decisions) - the message reads.

